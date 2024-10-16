Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Grows By 17.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,952,662 shares of company stock worth $2,113,259,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.73. 3,790,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,461,102. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
