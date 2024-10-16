Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Rises By 6.4%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 2,373,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,259.0 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DEXSF remained flat at C$4.92 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.54. DEXUS has a 12 month low of C$4.03 and a 12 month high of C$5.57.
About DEXUS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEXUS
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.