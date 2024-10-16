Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Rises By 18.3%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 17,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 767,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,512. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $390.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

