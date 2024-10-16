Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 34.5%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.