Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 34.5%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Energy Transition Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

