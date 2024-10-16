Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Declines By 13.5%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 742,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enservco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 518,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

