Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 20.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 614.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

