Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Rises By 20.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
