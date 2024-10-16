Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Declines By 8.1%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,683,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 8,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,577. The firm has a market cap of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
