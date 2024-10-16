Short Interest in Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Declines By 8.1%

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,683,500 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 8,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,289,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,577. The firm has a market cap of $693.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCUUF

About Fission Uranium

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.