Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Expands By 7.0%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GLASF traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.72. 78,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Get Glass House Brands alerts:

About Glass House Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.