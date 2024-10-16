Short Interest in Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Expands By 7.0%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Glass House Brands Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of GLASF traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.72. 78,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41. Glass House Brands has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.
About Glass House Brands
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.