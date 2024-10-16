Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Increases By 9.6%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 9,149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100,280.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
Shares of GPFOF remained flat at C$2.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.55. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52 week low of C$1.88 and a 52 week high of C$3.23.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
