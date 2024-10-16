Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rises By 33.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 537,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 364,750 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 289,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
