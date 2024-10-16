Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rises By 33.3%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 537,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.62. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,885,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 3,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 364,750 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 289,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,197,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

