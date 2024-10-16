Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 12.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. 8,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

