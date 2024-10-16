Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Declines By 18.5%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

