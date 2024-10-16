Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Drops By 21.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Imperium Technology Group Price Performance
IPGGF traded up 0.04 on Tuesday, reaching 0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910. Imperium Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.32 and a 200-day moving average of 0.39.
About Imperium Technology Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperium Technology Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Imperium Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperium Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.