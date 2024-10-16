Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Drops By 21.7%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperium Technology Group Price Performance

IPGGF traded up 0.04 on Tuesday, reaching 0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,910. Imperium Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.32 and a 200-day moving average of 0.39.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

