Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Declines By 15.3%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 292,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.79. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 652,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

