Short Interest in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Grows By 9.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post 87.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $140,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 105,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

