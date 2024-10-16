Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 17.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
BSMR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,323. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
