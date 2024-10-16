Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declines By 17.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,323. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMR. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

