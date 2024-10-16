Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Drops By 12.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.09.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Income Opportunities Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.