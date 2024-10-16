Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Drops By 12.2%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 927,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Creative Planning bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $182,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $146,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

