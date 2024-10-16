Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Decreases By 24.0%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 254,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

PAXS stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 200,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

