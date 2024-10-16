Short Interest in Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Grows By 16.7%

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOTT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.