Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.6 %
SIA opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
