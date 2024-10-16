Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.6 %

SIA opened at C$16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$17.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIA shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

About Sienna Senior Living



Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

