Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SVCO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,016. Silvaco Group has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Silvaco Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvaco Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

Silvaco Group Company Profile



Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

