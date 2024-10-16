SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,073,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,707 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.32.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.