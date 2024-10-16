Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 28% – Time to Sell?

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 28% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.90. 23,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 28.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.