SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $766.01 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $766.01 million and $50,530.87 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63891651 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $72,377.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

