SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $751.27 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $751.27 million and approximately $53,500.72 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,739.34 or 0.99960775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00064413 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62059233 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $67,712.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars.

