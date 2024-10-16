SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

