Sk Inc. Sells 400,000 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,527,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,507,174.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sk Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Sk Inc. sold 400,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $244,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Sk Inc. sold 2,481 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $1,488.60.

On Monday, October 7th, Sk Inc. sold 82,429 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,457.40.

On Friday, October 4th, Sk Inc. sold 100,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $61,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Sk Inc. sold 243,951 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $146,370.60.

On Monday, September 30th, Sk Inc. sold 71,176 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $49,823.20.

SES AI Trading Up 2.6 %

SES AI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,533. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

