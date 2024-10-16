Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 8.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.96. 264,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.73%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

