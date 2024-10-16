Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 222820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,734 shares of company stock worth $2,065,058 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,809,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,655,000 after buying an additional 225,390 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358,988 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,835,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,931,000 after acquiring an additional 533,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,550,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 474,898 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

