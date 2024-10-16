Smooth Love Potion Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $99.54 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00248971 BTC.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,218,825,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,218,790,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.