SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 309,915 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,479,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,005,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

