SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $223,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.65 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $177.54 and a 52-week high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

