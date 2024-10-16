SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 7.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. 5,636,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,995,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $177.54 and a 1-year high of $247.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

