SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

