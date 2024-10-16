SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Increased by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

