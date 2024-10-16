SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SDY traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $143.42. 25,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

