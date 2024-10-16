SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $143.19. 41,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,073. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

