SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.92.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.