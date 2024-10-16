SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.57 and last traded at $65.27, with a volume of 160303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,902,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,832,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 182,306 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,631,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 155,098 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

