Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Dustin Hamilton Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dustin Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $198,102.40.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00.

SFM opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

