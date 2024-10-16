SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.75 and last traded at $172.61, with a volume of 29934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.16.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,173,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,067,000 after acquiring an additional 173,021 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,066,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

