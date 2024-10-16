St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 770.91 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 770.50 ($10.06), with a volume of 1888956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($9.98).

STJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.79) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.18) to GBX 700 ($9.14) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.24).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81,650.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 716.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently -140,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

