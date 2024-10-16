Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $345.05 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.06. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

