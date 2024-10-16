Stableford Capital II LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

