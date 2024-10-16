Stableford Capital II LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHW stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

