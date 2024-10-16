Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

