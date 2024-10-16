Stableford Capital II LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,094.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,812,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.