Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.91. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $315.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.