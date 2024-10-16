Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,560,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,224 shares of company stock worth $9,974,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $888.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

