STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

STAG stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.09.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

